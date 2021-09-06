New Aylesbury Vale Police Commander pledges to tackle 'serious violence'

The new Aylesbury Vale Police Commander has pledged to combat 'serious violence' as she oversees police operations in the region.

Superintendent Rebecca Mears has been appointed as Commander for the Aylesbury Vale local policing area.

Thames Valley Police reveals the new Superintendent started in her new role on Thursday (2 September).

Her appointment was officially announced today (6 September), a Thames Valley Police spokesperson outlined her career in the force so far.

The spokesperson said: "Superintendent Mears joined Thames Valley Police in 1996, starting out as a PC in High Wycombe. Since then, she has worked in a range of roles across response, neighbourhood policing and CID.

"She has spent the last 18 months leading the Protecting Vulnerable People Department which oversees the investigations into child abuse, domestic abuse and the management of violent and sex offenders."

Mears commented on her appointment, saying: “Having previously worked at Aylesbury Vale in several Detective Chief Inspector roles, I am really excited at the prospect of returning to the area.

“I consider it a privilege to be leading the policing team for this area and to build on the successes that have already been achieved to prevent crime and keep Aylesbury Vale as a safe place to live and work.”