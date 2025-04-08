Neighbourhoods in Aylesbury with most violent crime incidents and sexual offences according to official police data

Data that is publicly available online here, shows the amount of crimes recorded in different zones of the town during the month of February.

Findings submitted by Thames Valley Police reveal the number of crimes reported in different areas of Aylesbury and surrounding areas.

We have decided to focus on violent crimes and sexual offences that were reported within these regions. Aylesbury has been split into five main sections, with nearby villages represented in the findings for other towns and hamlets.

Here is the data released by Thames Valley Police covering February 2025:

1 . Aylesbury East This area includes Bierton, Walton, Broughton and Bedrove. Thames Valley Police recorded 55 offences in the violence and sexual offence category in the area. The highest amount in Aylesbury. A further 45 crimes were reported in the area in February 2025.

2 . Aylesbury West Aylesbury West includes Haydon Hill and Fairford Leys. In the area, 52 violent and sexual offences were recorded in February 2025. In total, 144 crimes were reported to the police.

3 . Aylesbury North Aylesbury North includes Quarrendon, Buckingham Park, Weedon, and Berryfields. In February 2025, 43 violence and sexual offences were recorded in the area. In total, 98 crimes were recorded in the month.