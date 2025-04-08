New crime for the Thames Valley policing area has been released. Photo from Owen Humphreys/PA ImagesNew crime for the Thames Valley policing area has been released. Photo from Owen Humphreys/PA Images
Neighbourhoods in Aylesbury with most violent crime incidents and sexual offences according to official police data

By James Lowson
Published 8th Apr 2025, 17:02 BST
Latest police data shows the areas where the most crimes were committed across Aylesbury and neighbouring areas in recent weeks.

Data that is publicly available online here, shows the amount of crimes recorded in different zones of the town during the month of February.

Findings submitted by Thames Valley Police reveal the number of crimes reported in different areas of Aylesbury and surrounding areas.

We have decided to focus on violent crimes and sexual offences that were reported within these regions. Aylesbury has been split into five main sections, with nearby villages represented in the findings for other towns and hamlets.

Here is the data released by Thames Valley Police covering February 2025:

1. Aylesbury East

This area includes Bierton, Walton, Broughton and Bedrove. Thames Valley Police recorded 55 offences in the violence and sexual offence category in the area. The highest amount in Aylesbury. A further 45 crimes were reported in the area in February 2025. Photo: Thames Valley Police

2. Aylesbury West

Aylesbury West includes Haydon Hill and Fairford Leys. In the area, 52 violent and sexual offences were recorded in February 2025. In total, 144 crimes were reported to the police. Photo: Thames Valley Police

3. Aylesbury North

Aylesbury North includes Quarrendon, Buckingham Park, Weedon, and Berryfields. In February 2025, 43 violence and sexual offences were recorded in the area. In total, 98 crimes were recorded in the month. Photo: Thames Valley Police

4. Aylesbury South

Aylesbury South includes Southcourt and Elm Farm. In February 2025, 38 violence and sexual offences were recorded. In total, 88 crimes were reported in the area. Photo: Thames Valley Police

