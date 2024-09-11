Dedicated neighbourhood police training is set to be rolled out across the Thames Valley as part of a national pilot scheme.

The Neighbourhood Policing Pathway aims to improve standards and consistency across the country, as well as providing officers with the skills needed to engage with communities about issues such as crime and anti-social behaviour.

The training, developed by the College of Policing, is being piloted across 11 police forces nationally, including in the Thames Valley.

Welcoming the programme Thames Valley’s Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber said: ‘Visible and proactive neighbourhood policing is critical to preventing and disrupting crime.

Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber, centre, has welcomed that the force has been selected for a pilot neighbourhood policing training scheme

‘It also makes a genuine difference to people’s feelings of safety and plays a crucial role in building trust and confidence in the police.

‘Here in Thames Valley, the number of officers in neighbourhood roles has doubled in the past year and the further expansion and investment in community policing is a core part of my Police and Crime Plan.

‘It is a great endorsement of our prioritisation of neighbourhood policing that the Thames Valley was selected as one of the pilot areas and that the force is helping to influence some of the training that will form part of the nationwide rollout.’

The pilots are expected to finish at the end of March 2025, when the training programme is due to be refined before being rolled out nationally.

Chief Constable at the College of Policing Sir Andy Marsh said: ‘Dedicated training for neighbourhood officers will help transform the service policing provides to local communities and help deliver trusted and effective policing that cuts crime and keeps people safe.’