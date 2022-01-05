Nearly 50% of drug driving tests come back positive in the Thames Valley

Nearly 50% of drug driving tests conducted by the Thames Valley Police came back positive, according to new data released by the force.

During the month of December, the police force conducted extra drink and drug testing to discourage people from driving under the influence.

Officers say each year over the festive period more people are tempted to break the law by drink or drug driving.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

47.17% of drug driving swipes came back positive in Thames Valley

Thames Valley Police call this crackdown, Operation Holly, it is a joint operation with the Hampshire Constabulary.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson advised that as well as extra stops, the project contains an educational emphasis too, to discourage future offenders.

According to police figures:

-383 people were arrested, 229 for drink driving and 152 for drug driving.

-1,541 breath tests were conducted, with 75 positive results – 5.04% of those tested

-265 drug wipes were carried out, with 125 positive results – 47.17% of those tested

-The age group with the most positive breath tests and drug wipes combined was 25-34 (37% of total) followed by 35-49 (32%).

-Those aged 25-34 had the highest percentage of positive breath tests (37.33%) closely followed by 35-49 (36%).

-Those aged 25-34 had the highest percentage of positive drug wipes (36.8%), followed by 35-49 (29.6%).

Sergeant Dave Hazlett, of the Thames Valley Police and Hampshire Constabulary Road Safety Unit, said: “These figures show that we will not tolerate drink or drug driving on the roads of the Thames Valley.

“The percentage of positive breath test results reflects what we already know – that the vast majority of road users follow the rules. I would like to thank everyone who drove responsibly over the festive season and helped to keep our roads safe.

“On the other hand, the percentage of positive drug wipes shows that drug driving remains an issue, across several age groups.

“Although the operation has ended, we are still policing our roads and arresting drink and drug drivers on a daily basis. Make sure you drive responsibly so your name is not added to that list.

“Our advice is clear. Drinking alcohol or taking any drug, even if prescribed, can affect your ability to drive safely - so it’s not worth the risk.”

The police advise that driving while impaired through drink or drugs can increase the chances of people being killed or seriously injured in a road traffic collision.