Nearly 200 drink and drug driving arrests made by Thames Valley Police in two weeks of December

Nearly 200 people were arrested for drink or drug driving offences in just one fortnight in the Thames Valley.

Thames Valley Police revealed yesterday (December 23), that between December 1 and 15, 195 people were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Over the festive period every year the police force attempts to crack down on drink and drug drivers by running a targeted campaign.

It's supported by the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit of Hampshire Constabulary and has been named Operation Holly.

Officers will continue to run additional drink and drugs tests on roads within the Thames Valley, the police confirms.

In the first two weeks of the project police officers completed:

-1,123 breath tests, with 36 positive results

-174 drug wipes, with 79 positive results

-195 arrests, 104 for drink driving and 91 for drug driving

Sergeant Dave Hazlett, of Hampshire & Thames Valley Police Road Safety Unit, said: “For anyone out there considering driving after drinking alcohol or taking drugs over the festive period, these figures should act as a serious warning.

“We are out in your communities, and if we know the signs of drink and drug driving – so is it worth the risk of being caught, let alone the harm you could do to yourself and other road users?

“Drink and drug driving is one of the four main causes of injury and death on our roads. Even the slightest amount in your system could reduce your ability to drive safely, therefore increasing the risk of causing serious harm to yourself or others.

“We are making arrests and will be stopping more vehicles as the operation progresses, with the help of officers across all areas of Thames Valley Police.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank the vast majority of drivers who are making the right choices and complying with the law.

“Our priority is always to make the roads safer for everyone.”

The police advise that driving under the influence can increase the chances of people being killed or seriously injured in a road traffic collision.