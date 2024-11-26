"Nasty" paedophile from village near Aylesbury and Buckingham jailed for child and animal sex offences

A 52-year-old man has been sentenced for multiple child sex offences after using online chat platforms to communicate with a 13-year-old boy.

Mark Weedon, of Marks Orchard, Granborough, was jailed for four years at Reading Crown Court yesterday (Monday).

He previously pleaded guilty to three counts of making an indecent photograph/pseudo photograph of a child and one count each of; attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, arranging/facilitating the commission of sexual activity with a child – penetration and possessing an extreme pornographic image of an animal.

Between January and February this year, Weedon was using online chat platforms to communicate with a 13-year-old boy. He arranged to meet with the boy in Windsor on February 1 – but was met with police officers and arrested.

On searching his car, officers found condoms, lubricants, syringes and heavy duty tape. They also found adult toys, lubricant and rope when they searched a nearby hotel room he had booked.

An examination of his devices discovered a large number of images and videos depicting sexual abuse of children.

He had been disguising his real identity online by using the name Justin Turner and usernames such as ‘Jez_Light’, ‘JLightUK’ and ‘jez1002’ to be part of multiple online chat groups created for older men looking for younger, including underage, males.

He was charged on February 2 this year following the investigation by the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU).

Detective Constable Petar Stoyanov, of SEROCU, said: “Mark Weedon is a nasty individual who planned to commit sexual offences against a child. I am pleased that he has been brought to justice and will spend time behind bars.

“SEROCU are committed to taking investigating individuals who commit such horrific offences and making sure they are taken to court.”