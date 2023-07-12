Mum of girl tied up and raped in sickening Aylesbury attack breaks silence condemning 'evil' perpetrator

The mother of the girl who was raped and then tied up in their family home in Aylesbury has condemned the perpetrator.

Albert Lamb, 44, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 12 years’ imprisonment in a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court.

He pleaded guilty to four counts of rape, two counts of assault by penetration, two counts of false imprisonment and one count each of assault causing actual bodily harm, burglary dwelling and threats to kill at the same court on 8 March 2023.

Albert Lamb was sentenced to life yesterday

On the evening of Sunday 12 February, 2023, Albert Lamb broke into a property in Aylesbury and assaulted a woman and then raped her.

The following morning he entered a different home and raped a girl.

He then bound the girl and a boy using restraints before he stole from the family.

Now, the mother has revealed the impact the sickening attack has had on her family.

She said in a statement via police: “Firstly, I would like to thank Thames Valley Police and the CPS for pursuing this case through to justice and for the support they have given our family. I know this crime has had a profound impact on all parties, including the police and other agencies involved.

“For our family, no sentence will even begin to heal the damage that has been done. The offender, after attacking his first victim, forced entry into our family home, raped my daughter and on discovering my son, tied them both up and threatened to kill them. He appeared to show no remorse for his previous crime while with my children.

“Thankfully, my son had already called the police before he was discovered and, had it not been for his quick thinking and bravery, and the police officers attending our home, I truly believe the outcome may have been different. I cannot express enough how abhorrent his crimes and behaviours were on this day. We were unknown to him, and my children were completely innocent of his horrifying behaviour.

“My children now live a life of fear and I have had to mourn the loss of the children they were and prepare for the impact this will continue to have on all our family for the rest of our lives. I truly believe no woman or girl will be safe from him upon his release.”

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Tejinder Sidhu added: “Albert Lamb committed horrific crimes against his victims.

“I would like to thank the victims for coming forward and supporting our investigation and their bravery should be recognised.

“My team, alongside the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), have worked hard in bringing him swiftly to justice with the evidence leaving no option but to plead guilty.

“I am glad that Lamb has pleaded guilty to these offences and I hope this sentence helps provide his victims and their families some comfort.

“Thames Valley Police and the CPS are dedicated to tackling violence against women and girls by identifying and pursuing those who commit these crimes.