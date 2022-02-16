Mum admits to careless driving that killed two of her children at Aylesbury court hearing

A mum of four has pleaded guilty to careless driving while under the influence of drink at Aylesbury Crown Court today (February 16).

She caused the crash that killed two of her children on the M1 between Northampton and Milton Keynes last year.

Mary McCann's ten-year-old son Smaller and daughter Lilly, aged four, both died when a white Vauxhall Astra driven by McCann collided with a Scania HGV at 11.10pm on August 9, 2021 while travelling northbound from MK towards Northampton.

Smaller and Lilly both died at the scene. McCann and a baby daughter who survived the crash were taken to hospital with minor injuries. The lorry driver was not injured.

The 35-year-old, of Bamford Avenue, Derby, appeared via a video link from prison, where she has been in custody since September.

She spoke only to confirm her name and address and enter a plea at court today.

His Honour Judge Francis Sheridan adjourned the case until sentencing on April 25.

Heartbroken family members said the siblings had 'gone to heaven together' in the days after the horror smash, which happened between junction 14 and junction 15, reportedly while they were returning from a party in London.

One wrote: "RIP you two beautiful little angels. Never been sadder in my life.

"Such a cruel world we all live in. Keep their mummy and daddy in your prayers, couldn’t imagine their pain. Two little lives taken way too soon. A little brother and sister gone to heaven together."

Another posted: "Can't believe I'm even writing this but rest in peace to my two beautiful little cousins Smaller and Lilly. Hearts in bits. RIP my babies."

Investigating officer, Sergeant Dominic Mahon, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Bicester, said: “This was a tragic incident in which two young children lost their lives.

“My thoughts remain with their family at this incredibly difficult time. Thankfully they will not have to go through the ordeal of a trial due to McCann’s guilty pleas today.”