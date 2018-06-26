Mountain bike stolen from Aston Clinton garage

Police are appealing for information after a mountain bike was stolen from a garage in Aston Clinton.

The incident happened between 1pm on Friday June 22 and 12.30pm on Saturday June 23.

A black adult mountain bike was stolen from a garage on Green End Street.

In the wake of the incident, police are urging people to remain vigilant and to check the security of their garages, sheds and outbuildings.

People are being advised to use good quality locks and consider using an alarm.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via the 101 number quoting reference number 43180190487.