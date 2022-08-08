Motorist arrested on suspicion of drug driving in Aylesbury town centre

A motorist was arrested in Aylesbury town centre on Saturday night (6 August) on suspicion of drug driving.

By James Lowson
Monday, 8th August 2022, 10:42 am

The driver was also cuffed on one count of cannabis possession.

Thames Valley Police announced in the early hours of Sunday morning a host of suspected illegal activity officers discovered in the town centre.

A number of traffic stops were carried out on Saturday night

During their overnight patrols officers also seized a vehicle being driven without insurance, reported a motorist who didn’t have a valid driving licence, issued a ticket to someone not wearing a seatbelt and spotted a faulty headlight.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson did report that most vehicles that were checked during the series of traffic stops conducted, were in order.