Motorist arrested on suspicion of drug driving in Aylesbury town centre

The driver was also cuffed on one count of cannabis possession.
Thames Valley Police announced in the early hours of Sunday morning a host of suspected illegal activity officers discovered in the town centre.
During their overnight patrols officers also seized a vehicle being driven without insurance, reported a motorist who didn’t have a valid driving licence, issued a ticket to someone not wearing a seatbelt and spotted a faulty headlight.
A Thames Valley Police spokesperson did report that most vehicles that were checked during the series of traffic stops conducted, were in order.