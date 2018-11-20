Motorcyclist killed in collision with car on the A4146 near Wing

Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died in a collision involving a car and a motorcycle on the A4146 near Wing, on Sunday.

At around 1pm a motorcycle and a Silver Hyundai collided on the eastbound carriageway of the road. Emergency services attended the incident, but a 66-year-old man from St Albans was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit are investigating the circumstances behind the collision.

Sergeant Peter Scholes said: “It’s always sad when someone loses their life on our roads, and our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this time. “We are currently piecing together the events leading up to the collision, and would urge anyone with information to contact us.”

If you have any information call Bedfordshire Police on 101, quoting Operation Savannah.