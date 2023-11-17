Motorcyclist hospitalised with serious injuries after two-vehicle collision in Aylesbury
A man is in hospital with serious injuries after he was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Aylesbury.
A motorcyclist was rushed to hospital as a result of injuries suffered in a collision on the A4157 this morning (17 November).
At just before 5.55am, a blue Yamaha MT 125 and a black Volvo XC60 were involved in a collision at the A4157 crossroads with Stocklake and Bellingham Way.
Thames Valley Police has confirmed the motorcyclist is a man in his 60s. He was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, his condition is stable, the police force confirmed.
The driver of the Volvo was not injured.
Investigating officer PC Richard Lunn, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “I am appealing to anybody who witnessed this collision or who may have dash-cam footage that has captured the collision or the moments leading up to it to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.
“You can do so by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43230516686.”