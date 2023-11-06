Mother's ashes stolen in overnight burglary between Milton Keynes and Buckingham found after viral appeal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A specially crafted urn containing the ashes of a much-loved mother, that were taken from a property between Buckingham and Milton Keynes, have been located following a social media appeal.

Sophie Edmondson posted a heartfelt message on social media hoping to retrieve her mother, Hannah Aquarone’s ashes, after they were taken in an overnight burglary on 28 October.

Burglars took the ashes along with jewellery, building materials and tools from an outbuilding 50 metres from Sophie’s home in Wicken. A police appeal asking for the public’s help identifying the offenders and the other goods stolen remains open.

The stolen urn containing a late mum's ashes

Today (6 November), Sophie has confirmed the ashes were found and believes the help of strangers played a key role in making the reunion possible.

She said on Facebook: “I cannot quite believe it but she was returned back to us this weekend. Words can’t describe how I’m feeling right now.

“The urn is sodden wet, stinks of bleach and needs a decent clean, but it’s full and back where it should be.

“I’m so incredibly grateful to everyone for all the love, support, kindness and shares.”

Last Monday Sophie posted on Facebook asking for help finding the item, which is of great importance to her family. In just one week it was shared over 5,000 times.

Hannah died from pancreatic cancer six years ago and wanted to leave something behind that her family could remember her by. She designed images of leaves, mice, and flowers, and hired a local artist to carve out the designs after her cancer diagnosis.

Northamptonshire Police is still hunting for the perpetrators who entered the outbuilding on Wicken Park Road between 1am and 3am.

Information obtained by the police force suggests the offenders used a white van that was either a Ford Transit or Mercedes Sprinter to store the stolen goods.

A force spokesperson said: We're appealing to anyone with any information that could help us recover this urn to do the right thing and get in touch with us urgently.”