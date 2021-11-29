More than half the 312 knives and bladed articles taken off streets across Thames Valley area were in Bucks

A total of 312 knives and bladed articles have been taken off the streets across Thames Valley as part of Operation Sceptre - and more than half of them were in Bucks.

The national knife crime week of action ran from Monday, 15 November to Sunday, 21, with the public reminded of the permanent knife amnesty bins placed at police stations across the Thames Valley. This was to prevent unwanted knives from finding their way onto the streets. In total 312 knives and bladed articles were handed in, including 174 items in Bucks.

A number of other proactive activities were undertaken across the force to tackle knife crime and 38 knife related arrests were made. This included 58 inputs to schools by officers to educate and inform students of the dangers and fatal consequences of knife crime. In addition, 52 test purchase operations were carried out in partnership with Trading Standards, Cadets and police volunteers at stores across the Thames Valley to spot check age compliance with the sale of knives. Overall, achieving an 87 per cent pass rate.

Operation Spectre saw more than 300 knives and bladed weapons handed in

Chief Inspector Chris Young, tactical lead for knife crime, said: “Operation Sceptre is part of our ongoing proactive work to reduce knife crime across the Thames Valley. This work demonstrates our continued efforts to deliver a number of activities to reduce the threat of knife crime, protect our local communities and raise awareness of the dangers involved.

“Part of our work on this operation has involved an increased police presence in our communities, with officers engaging with the public and disrupting crime throughout the week of action. Because of this a total of 52 arrests were made during our work on Operation Sceptre.

“It is great to see that the public have supported this campaign so positively, helping us to tackle knife crime and I would encourage local communities to continue to safely dispose of their knives via our knife amnesty bins throughout the year.”

Detective. Superintendent Stan Gilmour, Director of the Thames Valley Violence Reduction Unit, said: “With every Operation Sceptre we seek to raise awareness across our communities of the dangers of knives. While the police continue to take action to tackle those who carry weapons, we all – right across our communities – have a role to play in keeping each other safe. If you have concerns that someone is vulnerable and may be drawn into crime or carrying a knife, speak to someone – the police, school, any trusted professional – let’s get them the right support and prevent future tragedies. And if you have information on someone carrying or using weapons, involved in violence, report it to the police or anonymously to Crimestoppers.

“Only by working together, with everyone playing a part, can we keep our communities safe and prevent knives ruining any more lives.”