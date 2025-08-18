More deliberate fires started at private farms in Aylesbury Vale with culprits releasing wild stock

Police officers are raising the alarm as more deliberate fires have been reported in the Aylesbury Vale area.

This afternoon, Thames Valley Police has released an appeal warning the public that fires have been deliberately started across the area.

Police officers have been called out to reports of hay bales being deliberately set alight in Quainton, Edgcott, Calvert, and Marsh Gibbon. All these incidents took place over the weekend, the police force adds.

This follows reports of similar incidents that took place between Buckingham Rugby Club and Maids Moreton recently. A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said the incidents were believed to have been carried out by children.

In relation to the fires reported this weekend a spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “Disturbingly, those responsible have also tampered with water supplies, making it harder to extinguish the flames. They also opened gates allowing livestock to escape.”

They added that firefighters were also called out to deal with the blazes which were inspected by officers. They said: “These reckless acts not only endanger property and livestock—they put lives at risk and the damage caused comes at a significant cost.”

Thames Valley Police has issued the following advice to people who own and work on farms in the region:

-Secure your property: Lock gates, install motion-activated lighting, and consider CCTV for vulnerable areas.

• Stay alert: Report any suspicious vehicles or individuals near farmland.

• Talk to neighbours: Share information and keep an eye out for one another.

The spokesperson said: “If you see something that doesn’t feel right—report it directly to police. Your vigilance can make all the difference.

“If you know anything about these incidents, please contact Thames Valley Police quoting reference: 43250419963.”

Residents are advised that information can be reported by calling 101 or visiting this web link.