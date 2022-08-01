Missing Bucks man who disappeared for over a month found 'safe and well'

Alban a 21-year-old from Gerrards Cross was last seen on 22 June, before being located today.

Thames Valley Police launched an appeal to find Alban on Thursday (28 July).

Alban has been found 'safe and well'

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said today: “Thames Valley Police can confirm that a man who went missing from Gerrards Cross has been located.“Alban, aged 21 from Gerrards Cross has been found safe and well.”