Missing Bucks man who disappeared for over a month found 'safe and well'

Alban a 21-year-old from Gerrards Cross was last seen on 22 June, before being located today.
Thames Valley Police launched an appeal to find Alban on Thursday (28 July).
A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said today: “Thames Valley Police can confirm that a man who went missing from Gerrards Cross has been located.“Alban, aged 21 from Gerrards Cross has been found safe and well.”
Previously, the force had stated it was ‘very concerned’ for the 21-year-old, who was known to frequent various parts of the county.