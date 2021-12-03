Missing Aylesbury man found 'safe and well'

An Aylesbury man who went missing on a trip to Oxford on Wednesday (December 1), has been found 'safe and well'.

Thames Valley Police confirmed Simon Yarwood was ok this morning (December 3), having lodged an appeal for his whereabouts yesterday (December 2).

Simon is from Aylesbury, but was reported missing after he didn't return from a trip to Oxford on Wednesday.

Simon has been found 'safe and well'

It had been nearly 24 hours since anyone had seen the 43-year-old when police officers launched their appeal yesterday.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: "Simon Yarwood, aged 43, who was last seen on Wednesday in Oxford, has been found safe and well.