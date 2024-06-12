Ministry of Justice denies ordering new £1k big screen TV for inmates to watch Euros at Aylesbury prison

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Government official has denied that a new television was purchased at HMP Aylesbury so inmates can watch the European Championships, which kick off on Friday night.

An anonymous source claiming to be a whistleblower within the Ministry of Justice institution in Aylesbury, said a new 65-inch television had been bought so prisoners and associated staff could watch the month-long Euro 2024 tournament on a big screen.

A photo sent to The Bucks Herald today (12 June), shows a delivery worker waiting to drop off a iiyama monitor at the jail.

"Brand new big screen TV being brought in at Aylesbury prison so the inmates and staff can enjoy the Euros," the anonymous source told The Bucks Herald.

A television was dropped off at the prison today

"Won't go down well with those who feel prisoners have it too easy nowadays. Suppose it depends on where you stand on the whole rehabilitation/punishment debate.

"It wasn’t a cheap one either.”

But a source at the Ministry of Justice has denied this is the case, claiming the new television has been purchased for the boardroom on-site at the prison, and not to keep inmates or staff entertained.

HMP Aylesbury

Prisons in the UK are designed to keep offenders in custody, while helping them lead law-abiding and useful lives, both while they are in prison and after they are released, according to Government guidance.

HMP Aylesbury, which is located on Bierton Road, is a category C training prison. It transitioned to taking on a wider range of offenders in 2022. Previously, it housed young offenders only. Category C prisons are closed environments, the Security Journal states that they are meant for inmates who present a moderate risk.

The Ministry of Justice defines Category C prisons as “training and resettlement prisons; most prisoners are located in a category C. They provide prisoners with the opportunity to develop their own skills so they can find work and resettle back into the community on release.”

Euro 2024, which kicks off with hosts Germany taking on Scotland on Friday and concludes on July 14, is likely to be of great interest locally. England enter the tournament as betting favourites, and could be in for a long run in the competition, if bookmakers are accurate.