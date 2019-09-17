Michael Fitzgerald, aged 29 jailed after four thefts across Aylesbury

Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, a man has been sentenced for multiple incidents of theft, attempted theft and shoplifting.

Michael Fitzgerald, aged 29, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty on Friday (13/9) to four counts of theft of a pedal cycle, two counts of shoplifting, one count of attempted theft of a bike and one count of breaching a CBO, at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court.

Fitzgerald was sentenced to 32 weeks’ imprisonment and is required to pay £122 victim surcharge.

This is in relation to various offences between September 2018 and July 2019.

Investigating officer, PC Dean Kingham, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “Fitzgerald was a prolific offender who repeatedly stole bikes and various items from shops in order to sell them on and make money.

“He showed no concern for the impact this had on his victims, for some of whom the bikes are their main mode of transport.

“Furthermore, due to the breach of the terms of his Criminal Behaviour Order, this has now been extended for a further five years.

“I hope this sentence gives him time to reflect on his actions and reassures the community that Thames Valley Police does not tolerate this behaviour and we will work hard to bring offenders to justice.”