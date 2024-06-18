Metropolitan Police officer accused of serious sexual offence in Bucks appears in court ahead of rape trial
Jake Cummings, 25, who lives in Hemel Hempstead, is also accused of committing rape. He appeared at St Albans Court last week for a preliminary hearing listing further offences he will stand trial over.
Cummings had pleaded not guilty to committing rape at a previous hearing at the same court earlier this year.
On Tuesday (11 June), additional charges including one count of rape, two counts of coercive controlling behaviour, two counts of stalking and three counts of voyeurism, were added to the list of crimes he has been accused of committing.
In his hearing at the same court last week, he did not enter any plea for the additional charges put to him.
Cummings, who remains remanded in custody, appeared via video link at the Hertfordshire court.
Three separate female victims have accused him of committing the serious offences, one from Hertfordshire, one from Buckinghamshire and one from Dorset.
A trial date is currently set for 2 September at St Albans Crown Court.