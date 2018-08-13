Mercedes that was advertised online as for sale stolen during viewing in Aylesbury

Police are appealing for information after a Mercedes that was advertised for sale online was stolen during a viewing in Aylesbury.

The victim advertised his car for online as being for sale and arranged a viewing to take place on Saturday August 4 at 3pm.

The car, a black Mercedes E Class with a registration starting LL14 was originally parked in Henry Road, but during the viewing had been moved to Northfield Road.

During the viewing the thief pushed the victim over and grabbed the car keys.

The victim then attempted to stop the offender from driving off by standing in front of the car, but was knocked over again.

He received minor injuries and was treated in hospital, but was discharged the same day.

Police say they have yet to locate the stolen Mercedes.

Investigating officer DS Tom Booth said: “This offence happened in a residential area on Saturday afternoon, so I hope that someone saw the offender, or witnessed the incident.

“Crimes like this are rare, but if you have a vehicle for sale please be cautious and have someone else around when you let a stranger view your car.”

If you have any information about this crime please call the 101 number quoting the crime reference number 43180238733.