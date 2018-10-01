Men with "bladed" weapons steal a bottle of vodka from Buckingham Park Budgens

Thames Valley Police is investigating a robbery which took place at Budgens, Jubilee Square, Buckingham Park at about 9.55pm on Saturday (29/9).

A statement issued by Thames Valley Police said: "Two masked men armed with bladed weapons entered the shop and demanded money at about 9.55pm on Saturday (29/9).

"They stole a bottle of vodka before leaving the shop.

"An investigation into the incident is taking place. No arrests have yet been made.

"Anyone with any information is asked to call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101."

Budgens said they would not be commenting at the time, but remain open.