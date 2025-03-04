Men jailed after stealing cars, money, and cashpoint from properties in Milton Keynes and Aylesbury Vale

Two men have been jailed after they went on a stealing spree taking high value items from properties throughout Milton Keynes and Aylesbury Vale.

Tommy Mitchell, aged 25, of Skeltons Drove, Beck Row, Suffolk, and John Stanley Loveridge, aged 29, also of Skeltons Drove, Beck Row, Suffolk, drove a stolen car through the north Buckinghamshire area.

Among the items they stole were cash, an ATM, and other high-powered vehicles.

Mitchell was sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment following a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court on Wednesday February 26. Loveridge was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment.

Mitchell pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to commit burglary dwelling, conspiracy to commit burglary non-dwelling and handling stolen goods. Three separate counts of burglary non-dwelling were transferred from Cambridge Crown Court were also taken into consideration during sentencing.

Loveridge pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to commit burglary dwelling and conspiracy to commit burglary non-dwelling.

Their crime spree took place between June 14 and 17, they targeted buildings both at night and during the day. The pair targeted businesses in the MIlton Keynes area taking jewellery and high powered motor vehicles during their break-ins. These crimes were being committed while they were travelling through Milton Keynes in a stolen Audi S3 from Surrey.

At night, the men were breaking into businesses, among the items taken in the cover of darkness by the pair were cars, a safe and clothing.

Mitchell and Loveridge returned to Milton Keynes on the 17 July 2023 and took an ATM from a shop in Holyrood, which Thames Valley Police has revealed had £15,000 inside it.

Mitchell and Loveridge were arrested on 11 January this year and were charged the following day, Thames Valley Police adds.

Detective Constable Daniel Page and Police Staff Investigator Mevesh Iqbal, said: “Both Tommy Mitchell and John Stanley Loveridge have admitted their offending as part of an organised crime group that targeted the properties and businesses in Aylesbury Vale and Milton Keynes. The effect that these offences, some of which were committed overnight, has had a significant impact on the victims and we are glad that this has been recognised by the courts and reflected in their sentences.

“Mitchell has also been charged with three non-dwelling burglaries in Cambridgeshire which he has and was sentenced to a years’ imprisonment concurrently.

“Both Mitchell and Loveridge also requested further non-dwelling burglaries in Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire to be taken into consideration by the court.

“Mitchell also requested that an offence of burglary dwelling in Essex be taken into consideration.

“It is clear that Mitchell and Loveridge are dangerous offenders that wish to live outside that of a peaceful society and have committed crime in multiple counties throughout the country.

“We would like to thank our partners who have worked with us in bringing these to justice and hopefully some closure to these events for the victims of their crimes, this includes Metropolitan Police Force; Bedfordshire Police Force; Essex Police Force; Norfolk Constabulary; Suffolk Constabulary and Cambridgeshire Constabulary.”