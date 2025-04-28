Men from London arrested in Aylesbury neighbourhood on suspicion of dealing cocaine

Two men were arrested in the area

Two suspected drug dealers from London were arrested in Aylesbury on Saturday, Thames Valley Police has confirmed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 21-year-old man and a 30-year-old man both from Romford, London, were arrested at around 11am in Narbeth Drive.

Police officers approached the men when they were in a car in the neighbourhood. They were searched and subsequently arrested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair remain under investigation for possession with the intent to supply cocaine, being in possession of a criminal property, having a bladed weapon in public, driving whilst disqualified and driving without the correct insurance.

Thames Valley Police adds that the pair were held in custody overnight.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We cannot keep up this work without your help. If you have any information or concerns about drug-related crime in your area please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report online or contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”