Men from London arrested in Aylesbury neighbourhood on suspicion of dealing cocaine
A 21-year-old man and a 30-year-old man both from Romford, London, were arrested at around 11am in Narbeth Drive.
Police officers approached the men when they were in a car in the neighbourhood. They were searched and subsequently arrested.
The pair remain under investigation for possession with the intent to supply cocaine, being in possession of a criminal property, having a bladed weapon in public, driving whilst disqualified and driving without the correct insurance.
Thames Valley Police adds that the pair were held in custody overnight.
A spokesperson for the force said: “We cannot keep up this work without your help. If you have any information or concerns about drug-related crime in your area please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report online or contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”