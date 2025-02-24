Men charged with alleged cocaine offences after police pull over BMW on busy Aylesbury road

A man was stopped by police officers on Cambridge Street this weekend

Two men have been charged in connection with an incident where a BMW was stopped by police officers in Aylesbury.

Thames Valley Police officers pulled over a BMW on Cambridge Street on Saturday (22 February). The police force says the driver was a suspected drug dealer.

Officers completed a search of the individual and his car, afterwards a 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion with the intent to supply cocaine.

Linked to the incident, officers searched a home in Lister Green, Aylesbury, over £8,000 in cash, several weapons and a substantial quantity of cocaine was seized, Thames Valley Police confirmed.

It has also been revealed that another 26-year-old man was asleep inside the house at the time of the police raid.

Both men were formally charged by the police force yesterday (23 February).

They have been charged with possession with the intent to supply cocaine and possession of criminal property.

Thames Valley Police adds that both have been held in custody at this time.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We can’t keep up this work without your help. If you have any information or concerns about drug-related crime in your area please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report online or contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”