Men charged in Maids Moreton murder case

Police have charged two men with the murder of former University of Buckingham guest lecturer, Peter Farquhar.

Both men are due to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 7 November.

Mr Farquhar, who was also a teacher of English and published three novels, died on 26 Oct 2015, aged 69.

The men had been re-bailed a number of times this year but following a ten month investigation police re-arrested the pair on Tuesday morning.

The former University of Buckingham students have also been charged with the attempted murder of Ann Moore-Martin, who lived just three doors down from Mr Farquhar in Manor Park, Maids Moreton. She died on 12 May 2017, aged 83.

A police statement reads:

“Benjamin Field, aged 28, of Wellingborough Road, Olney, has been charged today (6/11) with two counts of conspiracy to murder Ann Moore Martin and Peter Farquhar, one count of murder of Peter Farquhar, one count of attempted murder of Ann Moore Martin, two counts of fraud and three counts of burglary.

Martyn Smith, aged 32, of Penhalvean, Redruth, Cornwall, has been charged today (6/11) with two counts of conspiracy to murder Ann Moore Martin and Peter Farquhar, one count of murder of Peter Farquhar, one count of attempted murder of Ann Moore Martin, one count of fraud, and two counts of burglary.

A 22-year-old man from Olney was also arrested on suspicion of one count of conspiracy to defraud, one count conspiring to commit fraud by false representation and one count of suspicion of fraud by false representation. He has been released under investigation.”

Benjamin Field, who is the son of a Baptist preacher, had worked as a church warden at Stowe Church where Mr Farquhar was a lay preacher.

Martyn Smith had for a time performed as a magician.