Matthew Winfield sentenced at Aylesbury Crown Court for 3 years, 6 months in drugs bust

A man from High Wycombe has been jailed for 42 months after he was caught with over £3,000 worth of drugs with intent to supply.

Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police, a man has been sentenced to a total of three years and six months’ imprisonment for drugs offences in High Wycombe.

Matthew Winfield, aged 40, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to 42 months’ imprisonment at Aylesbury Crown Court on Tuesday 13 August after he pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to supply heroin, one count of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and one count of possession with intent to supply cannabis.

On 20 June 2018, officers executed a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at Winfield’s former address in Station Road and found a large quantity of heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis in Winfield’s bedroom along with scales, money and a number of mobile phones belonging to him.

Winfield was arrested that day and was later charged on 16 June 2019.

Investigating officer, Sergeant Daniel Crook based at High Wycombe police station, said: “This is a good result, removing a large quantity of drugs and a drug dealer from our streets and demonstrates to the public that Thames Valley Police are continuing to work to remove drugs from our communities.

“I hope that this acts as a warning to others that criminality will not be tolerated. We will pursue you and we will bring you before the courts for justice.

“We will continue to work with the community and our partners as part of our Stronghold campaign to stop drug dealers from having a detrimental impact in the Thames Valley.”