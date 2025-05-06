Masked men break into Aylesbury home and threaten residents during burglary

An aggravated burglary was reported in the area

A break-in has been reported in Aylesbury involving three masked offenders who threatened the people living in the property.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed that a home in Coal Mews was targeted at around 9.15pm on Saturday.

Three men broke into the home and threatened the people inside the building. After resistance from the people inside, the three criminals took personal items from inside the building before making away.

Witnesses have told the police that the offenders were between 18 and 40-years-old and were all wearing dark clothing and face coverings.

Thames Valley Police has also revealed that the occupants sustained minor injuries, but did not require hospital treatment.

Lead Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Dominque Muldoon said: “We are appealing to anyone with information or footage from the area between 8pm and 10.30pm to come forward.

“If you have any footage, be it mobile phone, dashcam, CCTV or doorbell and have not yet spoken to police, please come forward.

“You can contact us by calling 101 or leaving details via our website, quoting the investigation reference number 43250217328.

“I want to reassure the community that such incidents are extremely rare.

“Residents will see an increased police presence in the area, while we carry out our thorough investigation.”