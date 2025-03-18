Three men wearing masks attempted to burgle a home in a Bucks town, Thames Valley Police has confirmed.

They brought a knife and entered a property in Frogmore Lane, Long Crendon, on Saturday between 7pm and 8:30pm.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed the three offenders were wearing various masks as disguises during the attempted aggravated burglary.

According to police reports, the trio attempted to steal multiple belongings from the property, but were unsuccessful.

One boy was at home when the attempted burglary took place

During the attempted raid, a boy in his teens was alone in the home, Thames Valley Police has confirmed that he did not suffer injuries as a result of the incident.

The first offender has been described as a male wearing a black and white 'Horizon' face covering, grey jacket, blue jogging bottoms and a dark grey Under Armour backpack. He was also seen to be carrying a hammer, Thames Valley Police confirmed. A second offender is described as a male, wearing a black ski mask, black jacket and grey jogging bottoms. The third offender is described as a male and was seen to be wearing a black ski mask, black hooded jumper and black jogging bottoms.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Mollie Dugmore, said: “This was a frightening ordeal for the occupants of the address, but thankfully, no-one was injured and nothing was stolen.

“I am appealing to anybody with any information that could assist this investigation to please contact Thames Valley Police.

“I’d be particularly keen to hear from anybody who may have CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage from around the time of the incident to please check this and get in touch if you have captured anything that may help us.

“You can call us on 101 or report online via our website, quoting reference 43250127584, or alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”