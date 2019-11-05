Mark Cole, 56, from Aylesbury jailed for 22 years for rape of a child under 13

Mark Cole, aged 56, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to 22 years’ imprisonment with a further eight years’ on licence at Aylesbury Crown Court on Friday (1/11).

Cole was found guilty of one count of sexual assault of a child under 13, two counts of assault of a child under 13 by penetration, two counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, three counts of rape of a child under 13, five counts of rape, one count of attempted rape, one count of assault by penetration and two counts of attempted assault by penetration at the same court on 12 August.

The offences took place against one victim between 2006 and 2012.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Amy Fox, of the Child Abuse Investigation Unit, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “Cole has shown no remorse and has made the victim go through the ordeal of a trial.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the victim for her bravery, courage and determination she has shown throughout this investigation and by coming forward, helping to ensure that justice has been done.