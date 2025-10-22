Manhunt launched to find wanted prisoner who absconded from Aylesbury Vale jail

By James Lowson
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 09:39 BST
Police officers are searching for Osei Kuffourplaceholder image
Police officers are searching for Osei Kuffour
Police officers are searching for a prisoner who has failed to return to a jail in the Aylesbury Vale area.

At around 7pm on Sunday, Osei Kuffour failed to return to HMP Springhill near Grendon Underwood.

Most Popular

His licence to leave was revoked by the prison’s governor and he is now considered to be unlawfully at large.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Yesterday evening Thames Valley Police launched a social media appeal asking for the public’s help locating the prisoner.

Kuffour is 36 years old and has been described as being around five foot five inches tall and of a stocky build. Thames Valley Police revealed he was last seen wearing dark tracksuit bottoms or jeans and a black jacket.

The police force also disclosed that Kuffour is known to frequent the Ilford area of London.

Detective Inspector Mark Hill said: “We are appealing for the help of the public to trace Osei Kuffour, who is unlawfully at large after not returning to HMP Springhill.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“If you see Kuffour, do not approach him and call 999 instead.

“If you have any information as to where Kuffour may be, please call 101 or make a report online, quoting reference number 43250534171.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity, Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.”

News you can trust since 1832
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice