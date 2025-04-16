Liam Carter is a wanted man

Police officers are searching for a wanted man who absconded from a prison in the Aylesbury Vale area.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed it is searching for a man who absconded from HMP Springhill near Grendon Underwood on Monday.

Liam Carter, 26, is described as a white man who is around five foot five inches tall, with facial hair, blue eyes and multiple tattoos on his arm.

Thames Valley Police has revealed he was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit, blue jacket and a beanie hat. It has also been revealed that Carter is known to frequent South Oxfordshire, specifically Wantage as well as Swindon.

Investigating officer Police Staff Investigator Evelina Kersyte, of the Prison Crime Team, said: “We are appealing for the help of the public to trace Liam Carter. “If you see Carter, do not approach him and call 999 instead. “If you have any information as to where he may be, please call 101 or make a report online, quoting reference number 43250183047. “Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity, Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.”