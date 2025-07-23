Manhunt launched for Aylesbury Vale prisoner with distinct scars wanted on recall

Anton Newell is wanted by the police

Thames Valley Police is warning the public not to approach a wanted prisoner who is unlawfully at large after leaving a jail in Aylesbury Vale.

Yesterday, the police force launched a missing persons appeal asking for the public’s help locating an inmate who left HMP Springhill in Edgcott, near Grendon Underwood.

It has been confirmed that Anton Newell, 36, absconded from the prison between 8.30am and 10.30am yesterday morning. He is originally from Isleworth in Middlesex, but also has links to the Islington area of London, and connections in the Merseyside and West Midlands areas.

He has been described as a black man, who is around six foot tall, of a thin build, with short brown hair and brown eyes. Thames Valley Police has revealed he has a "C" shaped scar on his left cheek, a scar on his neck and a scar on his right wrists.

He has a tattoo of two guns on his right shoulder, the police force also confirmed.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Matthew French, said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in tracing Newell.

“We would strongly advise members of the public not to approach him but to call 999 if they see him.

“If you have information as to his whereabouts then please call 101 quoting reference 43250369549”.