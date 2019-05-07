Man with links to Aylesbury arrested in connection with rapes and sexual assaults after being located by police in Cheshire

A man with connections to Aylesbury has been arrested after being located by police in Cheshire.

The Metropolitan Police launched an urgent investigation and a series of public appeals to trace Joseph McCann, 34, on Sunday April 28.

Police library image

He was wanted by officers in connection with the rape and abduction of two women in London.

After a lengthy search, detectives located McCann in the Congleton area of Cheshire on Sunday May 5.

He was arrested in the early hours of yesterday morning (Monday) and taken into police custody.

DCI Katherine Goodwin from the met’s homicide and major crime command said: “Between Sunday April 21 and Sunday May 5, McCann is suspected to have been involved in a number of attacks across different parts of the country.

“I can confirm he is now being investigated for offences committed in Cheshire, Manchester and Lancashire in addition to London and Hertfordshire.

“Detectives from the Met continue to lead on this investigation and are working very closely with policing counterparts where he is suspected to have carried out further offences.

“At this early stage, there are believed to be nine further victims following the attacks in Hertfordshire and London.

"These attacks were grotesque and horrifying and the victims are now being supported by specialist officers.

"Further details concerning specific offences will become clearer in due course.

“I would urge any other victims to come forward.

"We also need to hear from anyone who has been approached or been in contact with McCann between February and May.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call the incident room on 020 8785 8244.

"Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.”

The offences McCann was allegedly involved in are as follows:

Sunday April 21 - 3.30am - Watford - a woman in her twenties, was abducted and raped at a residential address.

Thursday April 25 - 12.30am - Chingford - a woman in her twenties was abducted and raped in a car.

Thursday April 25 - 12.15pm - Edgware - a woman in her twenties was abducted and raped in a car.

Sunday May 5 - 8am - Haslingden, Lancashire - a woman in her thirties was falsely imprisoned. In the same incident a teenage girl and an 11-year-old boy were raped.

Sunday May 5 - 1.30pm - Bury - a woman aged 71 was abducted and raped.

Sunday May 5 - 3.30pm - Heywood - two 13-year-old boys and a 13-year-old girl were abducted. The 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted.

Sunday May 5 - 6.30pm - Congleton, Cheshire - two 14-year-old girls were forced into a car. They were not sexually assaulted.