Man with 'cloned' licence plate arrested in Aylesbury suspected of carrying weapon and dealing drugs

A man was arrested in this Aylesbury neighbourhood

A man whose vehicle was flagged by police officers for not having a legal licence plate has been arrested in Aylesbury.

Thames Valley Police says it arrested a 20-year-old man from Aylesbury yesterday evening after discovering his van was using a cloned registration plate.

His white Peugeot van was pulled over on Highbridge Road at around 7pm yesterday. Thames Valley Police has confirmed that he remains under investigation for possession of cannabis, being involved in the supply of the class B drug. They also suspect the Aylesbury man was using a fraudulent registration mark, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and driving a vehicle without third party insurance.

Thames Valley Police confirmed he was held in police custody overnight. A spokesperson for the force said: “We cannot keep up this work without your help. If you have any information or concerns about drug-related crime in your area please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report online or contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”