Man who was harassing teen girl pulls knife on Aylesbury neighbour as he intervenes
A girl in her late teens was being followed and harassed by a man at 1am on Sunday, November 17 in Cromwell Avenue.
But when a neighbour came out of his house and asked the offender to leave the victim alone, the man threatened him with a knife. Both the victim and offender left the scene in different directions.
The offender is described as a black man, aged between 30 and 40 and of a stocky build. He is described as having a bald head and was wearing blue jeans with a dark coloured jacket.
Investigating officer PC Cristianne Doran, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to this harassment incident to please come forward. Anyone with information or footage relating to the incident should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43240556054.
“Alternatively, for anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via its website.”