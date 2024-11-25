Man who was harassing teen girl pulls knife on Aylesbury neighbour as he intervenes

The incident happened at 1am on Sunday, November 17 in Cromwell Avenue, Aylesbury

A man pulled a knife on a good samaritan as he tried to intervene an incident of harassment in Aylesbury.

A girl in her late teens was being followed and harassed by a man at 1am on Sunday, November 17 in Cromwell Avenue.

But when a neighbour came out of his house and asked the offender to leave the victim alone, the man threatened him with a knife. Both the victim and offender left the scene in different directions.

The offender is described as a black man, aged between 30 and 40 and of a stocky build. He is described as having a bald head and was wearing blue jeans with a dark coloured jacket.

Investigating officer PC Cristianne Doran, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to this harassment incident to please come forward. Anyone with information or footage relating to the incident should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43240556054.

“Alternatively, for anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via its website.”