Man who sped away from police in Aylesbury jailed for owning unlicensed gun

A man who escaped plain-clothes officers in Aylesbury has been jailed for six years for owning an unlicensed handgun.

Yesterday (February 1), Edris Yusufi, 25, of Scotts Road, London, was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment at Aylesbury Crown Court.

He pleaded guilty to one count each of driving a motor vehicle dangerously and possession of firearm without a certificate at the same court on Friday (January 28).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edris Yusufi

At around 1.35pm on 24 November last year, plain clothed police officers from the Aylesbury Stronghold team attempted to stop a vehicle being driven by Yusufi on New Street in Aylesbury.

Yusufi drove off at speed before the officers could block him from getting away.

A firearms officer immediately pursued the vehicle, which drove at pace and in and out of traffic around the town before heading towards London.

Despite Yusufi’s attempts to lose his tail, a National Police Air Service helicopter and Metropolitan Police officers joined the pursuit around west London.

At about 2.40pm, officers blocked the vehicle, forcing the 25-year-old to pull over on Bolingbroke Road, Hammersmith.

Yusufi and a male passenger were arrested on the spot.

Officers obtained a warrant to search Yusufi's home, they found a converted 9mm self-loading pistol and 12 rounds of compatible ammunition loaded into a magazine in a carrier bag hidden in his wardrobe.

He was charged for the two crimes the next day.

Detective Constable Laurie Twine, of the stronghold team, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “It is only due to good fortune and the fast reactions of members of the public that no-one was seriously injured or killed as Yusufi drove extremely dangerously for over an hour to try and evade arrest.

“In London, when faced with a queue of congested traffic, he even turned off the road and drove along a footpath, forcing a dog walker to jump out of the way.

“Thankfully, the UK has one of the lowest levels of gun crime in the world, however, any handgun in the hands of people like Yusufi represent a grave threat to the public.

“I am pleased that the judge saw fit to apply the minimum sentence of five years, with an additional year for the driving offences.

“I want to thank the officers of Thames Valley Police’s Joint Operations Unit, the National Police Air Service, and the Metropolitan Police who were able to effectively and safely detain Yusufi.

“Especially the professionalism and skill of the officers from Thames Valley Police who pursued the vehicle all the way from Aylesbury to London, and without whom he would almost certainly have got away.”

The passenger in the vehicle, Wilson Santos, aged 24, of Mackenzie Close, London, was charged with possession of a knife.