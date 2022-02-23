Man who raped 'vulnerable' woman in Aylesbury pub jailed for less than three years
He attacked the woman when she was isolated on an evening out
A man who raped and sexually assaulted a woman in Aylesbury has received a two years and six months jail sentence.
Appearing at Amersham Crown Court on Monday (21 February), the man pleaded guilty to both offences.
Matthew Clayden, 32, of Norfolk Road, Buntingford, Hertfordshire, has also been placed on the sex offenders register for life.
He raped the victim last summer on 27 August.
Both were in a pub in Aylesbury that night, the victim was out for drinks with friends.
Thames Valley Police report, that when the victim was on her own, Clayden forced himself on her.
He kissed her, touched her breasts and put his penis in her mouth.
Investigating officer, Detective Constable Laura Wright, based at Aylesbury police station, said: ”This is a suitable conviction for a serious crime committed against a vulnerable young woman, who was having some drinks with friends.
“The victim in this case has been extremely strong throughout this investigation and hopefully she and her family are happy that justice has been served against the offender.”