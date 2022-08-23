Man who held, kicked and locked victim inside Aylesbury house handed 15-month jail sentence
A man who was found guilty of three offences including coercive control in relation to incidents in Aylesbury has received a 15-month jail sentence.
Gabriel Gabor, 22, of Constable Gardens, Edgware in London, was found guilty by majority jury verdict of one count of coercive control and two counts of assault at Aylesbury Crown Court.
He was acquitted of one count of assault.
For his crimes he was sentenced to 15 months in jail at the Aylesbury court on Thursday (18 August).
On January 2022 in Aylesbury, the victim was held down, hit and kicked by Gabor, after she tried to leave a property.
He also took the victim’s phone and locked her in the house on occasions in 2021 and 2022.
Investigating officer, PC Aimee Stein, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “After a long period of dealing with this coercive control and assaults, the victim finally has some justice.
“The conviction and sentence of Gabriel Gabor serves as a reminder that we will take action against offenders.
“I would encourage anyone experiencing coercive behaviour to come forward and report it to us either online or by calling 101. We will listen and support you.”