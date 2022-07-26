Man wanted in connection to sexual assault known to frequent Aylesbury area

This afternoon (26 July), Thames Valley Police has launched an appeal to find Myles Thompson-Edwards.

The police force says Thompson-Edwards, is also known as Luke Palmer and is 33 years old.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Myles Thompson-Edwards, photo from Thames Valley Police

He is wanted in connection to an incident at Windsor Royal Shopping Centre on Thames Street sometime between 2.20am and 2.40am on Saturday 16 July.

A woman was sexually assaulted at this location in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Thompson-Edwards is a black man who is described as five foot seven inches tall, of stocky build, with brown eyes, short, black afro-style hair and clean shaven.

Myles Thompson-Edwards

He can also be identified by his compass tattoo on the right side of his neck, a heart tattoo on the left side of his neck and another tattoo on his chest.

As well as Aylesbury, Thompson-Edwards has links to London.

Investigator Collette Gray, of Windsor and Maidenhead CID, said: “Myles Thompson-Edwards aka Luke Palmer, is wanted in connection with this offence.

“If anyone sees Thompson-Edwards/Palmer, do not approach him. Instead, call police on 999.

“Anyone with any information about his whereabouts or that can help our investigation should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43220313912.

“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”