Man violently attacked with 'machete-type' knife outside home in Aylesbury

A man was 'violently attacked' outside a property in Aylesbury in the early hours of yesterday morning (Sunday).

The incident of grievous bodily harm incident happened between 1.35am and 1.45am on Sunday May 19 at an address in Prince Rupert Drive.

In what police described as a 'violent assault' a man in his thirties was punched and kicked by a gang of four men and sustained injuries from a machete type knife.

He was taken to Stoke Mandeville Hospital with lacerations and bruising to his arm and face and has since been discharged.

The four attackers were wearing dark clothes and had their faces covered.

Investigating officer Detective Constable David Stamp of Aylesbury said: “This is a distressing incident, the victim in this case was fortunate not to receive more serious injuries but did require hospital treatment following the assault.

“We would urge anyone who saw what happened or has information about this investigation to get in touch.

“A thorough investigation will now take place to establish the circumstances of this incident, to do this we would ask anyone with any details to come forward.

“If you think you can help, please contact Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting reference 43190149794 or make a report online.

“If you do not wish to speak directly with police, you can call the Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”