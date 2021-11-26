Man to appear at court in connection with murder, kidnap and rape offences in Buckinghamshire in 1980s

Offences relate to murder of Shani Warren whose body was found in lake in Taplow and rape of a 16-year-old girl

By Reporter
Friday, 26th November 2021, 10:50 am

A man is scheduled to appear at court in connection with murder, kidnap and rape offences that occurred in Berkshire and Buckinghamshire in the 1980s.

Donald Robertson, aged 66, formerly of Slough, Berkshire, is due to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court today (26/11) to be charged with a number of offences.

The court hearing is in relation to the murder of Shani Warren, whose body was found in a lake at Taplow in April 1987, as well as the kidnap and rape of a 16-year-old girl in Farnham Lane, Slough, in July, 1981.

