Man threatened with knife during Weston Turville robbery

Police are appealing for information after a robbery in Weston Turville in which a man was threatened at knifepoint.

The incident happened at just after 1pm on June 7 when an elderly man was walking away from the shops in Brook End near to the roundabout.

He passed two men, who were stood with a black scooter.

They asked him for the time, but as he told them, they demanded that he handed over his wallet.

One of the offenders then produced a knife.

The victim handed them his light blue canvas wallet and they rode off, in the direction of Wendover Road.

The first offender is described as a white man who spoke with an Eastern European accent.

He was approximately 5ft 8ins to 5ft9 ins tall, and of a skinny build.

He had a pointy chin and is described as having a gaunt appearance.

He was wearing a grey hooded top, with red piping around the neck, bottom and sleeves and stonewashed jeans, which looked dirty and were worn low on his hips.

The second offender was taller than the first man, with a skinny build.

He was wearing a dark blue, thin, waterproof type jacket.

The jacket had a logo like an eye or diamond on the left side of the chest and stonewashed jeans.

They were riding a black Lambretta-style scooter which was very rusty and had a small clear screen.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Gemma Howe said: “Although the victim was not injured in this incident, he was still left feeling shocked.

“I urge anyone who thinks they recognise this description, or who saw the offenders in the area to get in touch.

“Please review your dash cam footage if you were in the surrounding area at about 1pm on Thursday.”

Neighbourhood Sergeant Russ McFarlane said: “Incidents like this are unusual, my officers and I will be patrolling the area to offer reassurance to local residents.

“Please do approach us with any questions or concerns that you may have.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 43180172152.