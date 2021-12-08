Man taken to hospital with potentially life changing injuries after he was assaulted in Berkhamsted

Detectives are investigating after a man was left in hospital with potentially life changing injuries after he was assaulted by two men dressed all in black in Berkhamsted.

At around 6.10pm yesterday (Tuesday) on Curtis Way, a man was approached by two other men who had got out of a white car and were dressed all in black with their faces covered.

Following an altercation, the man’s hands were injured by a knife.

Can you help police?

He is being treated in hospital for injuries which are potentially life changing.

Detective Inspector Jinesh Solankee, of the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “We have a team of detectives investigating this incident and are appealing for anyone who witnessed it, has relevant CCTV footage of the area or has information about it to make contact with us.

“Members of the community may be concerned to hear of the incident, please be assured we are working to understand the circumstances of it and to locate those involved, while our officers will be increasing their patrols in the area.”