Man struck with ‘pellet’ during incident outside Aylesbury pub following England football game

Police are appealing for information after a man was struck with what was described as a pellet outside an Aylesbury pub on Tuesday July 3.

The incident happened outside The Buckinghamshire Yeoman pub in Jansel Square at around 10.15pm - a short time after England’s win on penalties at the football World Cup against Colombia.

A 33-year-old man sustained a small wound to the centre of his chest as a result of the incident.

Thankfully it was not serious and required only one stitch at Stoke Mandeville Hospital.

There is no current description of the offender available.

Detective Constable Jo Insley said: “This was a random incident where the victim was lucky not to have sustained worse injuries.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have seen something to call 101 and quote reference number 43180201993.”