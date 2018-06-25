Man stabbed in neck on Mill Way early this morning

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in the Mill Way area of Aylesbury.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in the Mill Way area of Aylesbury.

Officers were called at around 12.05am today (25/6) to reports of an altercation between two men in Mill Way.

On arrival, a male victim, aged 48, was found with stab wounds to his neck.

He was taken to hospital, where he is currently in a serious but stable condition.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Kerry Bradfield, of Force CID at Aylesbury, said: “This was a serious assault that has left a man with some significant, but not life-threatening injuries.

“I am appealing to anybody who believes that they may have seen an altercation at around midnight, to contact 101, quoting URN 10 (25/6).

“We currently have some scene watches in place, and you will notice an increased police presence while we continue to investigate.

“However, I do believe this to be an isolated incident, and there is no wider threat to the community.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference 'URN 10 (25/6)', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.