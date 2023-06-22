News you can trust since 1832
Man spotted with suspicious bag in Aylesbury town centre arrested after police pursuit

Police have credited their donut diet with giving them the energy to track the suspicious man down
By James Lowson
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 12:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 12:44 BST

A man who police say was acting suspiciously in Aylesbury town centre was arrested after a footrace.

Yesterday (21 June) Thames Valley Police confirmed a man was apprehended during a patrol of the town centre.

The man was spotted by officers carrying what the police have described as a “rather full looking bag”.

Thames Valley Police confirmed the arrest yesterdayThames Valley Police confirmed the arrest yesterday
Thames Valley Police confirmed the arrest yesterday
He was asked to wait by the police but instead decided to flee the scene.

A police force spokesman said: “On asking the male to wait, he has decided he’d rather not, and has attempted to embrace his inner whippet.

"Unfortunately for him, the pursuing PC had recently refuelled with the compulsory cop donut dinner and soon caught up with him.

“A bag of property has been obtained and the male will be looking to recharge his batteries in custody.”