Man spotted with suspicious bag in Aylesbury town centre arrested after police pursuit

A man who police say was acting suspiciously in Aylesbury town centre was arrested after a footrace.

Yesterday (21 June) Thames Valley Police confirmed a man was apprehended during a patrol of the town centre.

The man was spotted by officers carrying what the police have described as a “rather full looking bag”.

He was asked to wait by the police but instead decided to flee the scene.

A police force spokesman said: “On asking the male to wait, he has decided he’d rather not, and has attempted to embrace his inner whippet.

"Unfortunately for him, the pursuing PC had recently refuelled with the compulsory cop donut dinner and soon caught up with him.

