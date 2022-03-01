A Bucks man was sentenced to over three years in jail following an Aylesbury Crown Court hearing yesterday (28 February).

Rasharn Francis, 27, of Hithercroft Road, High Wycombe, pleaded guilty to drug dealing offences relating to heroin and cannabis.

He admitted to one count each of possession with intent to supply a controlled class A and class B drug.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rasharn Francis, photo from Thames Valley Police

Overall, Francis was given a three years and four months jail sentence.

Thames Valley Police officers arrested the 27-year-old on 25 January after he was detained under the Misuse Of Drugs Act.

He was charged the next day.

When arrested, the High Wycombe man had a large amount of cash in his possession and messages on his phone indicative of drugs supply, Thames Valley Police reports.

A further search of an address in High Wycombe discovered heroin, drugs paraphernalia, further phones and over £2,000 in cash.

Investigating officer, PC Ben Permain, of the Stronghold team based at High Wycombe police station, said: “This is the result of hard work and we will continue to work hard to bring offenders to justice as Thames Valley Police will not tolerate drug-dealing.

“Through Stronghold, we are committed to working in partnership to tackle serious organised crime and exploitation, such as county lines drug dealing.

“We continue to need the support of the public in this, and we would ask them to report any information that they have about drug dealing.

“This can be shared with Thames Valley Police on our website or by calling 101.