Man sentenced to nearly five years in jail for cocaine dealing offences at Aylesbury Crown Court

A man has been sentenced to four years, eight months and three weeks in prison at Aylesbury Crown Court after pleading guilty to three charges.

Sakib Hussain, 28, of Chairborough Road in High Wycombe was jailed for possession with intent to supply cocaine, yesterday (January 11).

Hussain pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to supply cocaine, two counts of acquiring, using or possessing criminal property and one count of breaching a suspended sentence.

On November 4 last year, Thames Valley Police officers spotted a suspicious vehicle in Birinus Close in High Wycombe.

A strong smell of cannabis was coming from the car, empowering the officers to approach and search the 28-year-old.

Hussain was detained under section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Officers found a large quantity of money in Hussain's possession and arrested him on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

It was during a search of Hussain’s home address that officers found a large quantity of cocaine, digital scales, phones and cash.

Hussain was formally charged the following day.

PC Hannah Ransome, of the Stronghold team, based at High Wycombe police station, said: “Drug supply will not be tolerated by Thames Valley Police and I hope this sentence reflects the seriousness of this offending.

“Through Stronghold, we are committed to working in partnership to tackle serious organised crime and exploitation, such as county lines drug dealing.

“We continue to need the support of the public in this, and we would ask them to report any information that they have about drug dealing.

“This can be shared with Thames Valley Police on our website or by calling 101.