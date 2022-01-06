Man sentenced to four years in prison at Aylesbury Crown Court for dealing cocaine and heroin

A man was sentenced to four years in jail at Aylesbury Crown Court on Tuesday (January 4), after admitting to dealing class A drugs.

Armani Francis, aged 28, of Brecon Way in High Wycombe pleaded guilty to three drug related charges.

He pleaded guilty to one count each of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin and possession of cannabis.

Armani Francis

Thames Valley Police stormed Francis' house on July 21, after securing a warrant to search his home.

During their hunt for evidence officers found: a large quantity of money, sim cards and a small quantity of cannabis.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson also states that officers found 'drug-dealing paraphernalia'.

What gave Francis away, was messages on multiple phones seized from his home, which contained outgoing messages advertising the sale of class A drugs.

Contraband seized from Francis' home

He also took handwritten notes containing phone numbers to process supplies.

Expensive items were also seized including new designer clothes, a tv and a PlayStation 5.

Francis was arrested at the property, before being charged the next day.

PC Hannah Ransome, of the stronghold team, based at High Wycombe police station, said: “Drug supply will not be tolerated by Thames Valley Police and I hope this sentence reflects the seriousness of this offending.

“Through Stronghold, we are committed to working in partnership to tackle serious organised crime and exploitation, such as county lines drug dealing.

“We continue to need the support of the public in this, and we would ask them to report any information that they have about drug dealing.

“This can be shared with Thames Valley Police on our website or by calling 101.